Arunachal Pradesh sees 127 new Covid-19 cases; tally rises to 5,672

PTI
PTI, Itanagar,
  • Sep 11 2020, 12:23 ist
  • updated: Sep 11 2020, 12:52 ist
A healthcare worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) takes swab from a woman for a rapid antigen test. Credit: Reuters

Arunachal Pradesh's Covid-19 caseload rose to 5,672 as 127 more people including 14 security personnel have tested positive for the virus, a senior Health department official said on Friday.

Of the fresh cases, Capital complex region reported the highest number at 57, followed by Papumpare (18), East Siang (12), Lower Subansiri (11), Lower Dibang Valley (10), Upper Siang (5) and Lohit (4), the official said.

Two cases each were also reported in Tirap, Longding and Upper Subansiri and one each in Lohit, East Kameng, Tirap and Upper Siang districts, State Surveillance Officer Dr L Jampa, said.

"Fourteen security personnel including seven ITBP personnel and six state policemen and one army jawan are among the fresh cases," the official said, adding a that health care worker from Upper Subansiri was also infected with the virus.

Barring 11 all are asymptomatic and shifted to Covid- 19 care centres, he said.

As many as 99 people including 20 from Papumpare, Capital Complex region (17), 12 each from Changlang and East Siang, West Kameng (10), East Kameng (9), Tawang (6), Namsai (4), two each from Shi-Yomi and Upper Siang and one each from Leparada, Lower Siang, Anjaw, Lohit and Lower Subansiri districts, were cured of the disease and discharged from hospitals on Thursday, Jampa said.

The recovery rate among the Covid-19 patients in the state now stands at 70.61 per cent, he said.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 1,658 active Covid-19 cases, as 4,005 people have recovered from the disease and nine patients have succumbed to the infection, Jampa said.

The Capital Complex region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at 369, followed by West Siang at 223, the official said.

The state has so far tested 1,97,711 samples for Covid-19, including 3,068 on Thursday, Jampa added.

Arunachal Pradesh
COVID-19
Coronavirus

