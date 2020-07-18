Arunachal Pradesh sets timeline for road projects after Rajnath Singh's meet

Arunachal Pradesh government has set timelines for respective departments to address the issues faced by Border Roads Organisation (BRO) while implementing the road construction projects, following defence minister Rajnath Singh's instruction to speed up the same.

An official statement said following the defence minister's meeting on July 7, Arunachal Pradesh chief secretary, Naresh Kumar held a meeting recently with Director General of BRO to ensure faster progress of the infrastructure development projects in the state that shares border with China, Myanmar and Bhutan.

"The meeting was held via video conference between Lt. Gen. Harpal Singh, DG BRO and Kumar, and all the four BRO project chief engineers of Arunachal Pradesh attended it. Issues of land acquisition, forest clearance, allocation of quarries, joint surveys were addressed by them. The meeting was attended by all concerned officials from both sides. The issues were discussed thread bare and timeline was fixed in each case to ensure fast execution of road construction projects in the state," said the statement.

Chief Secretary assured DG Border Roads that full cooperation of all departments of Arunachal government will be rendered to ensure that momentum of road construction is not only maintained but given greater impetus. Towards this end, timelines for achieving results have been set for each issue, it said.