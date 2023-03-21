Assam Assembly passes resolution seeking 'strict action' against BBC documentary on Modi

Assam Assembly on Tuesday passed a private member's resolution seeking "strictest possible action" against BBC for the "malicious" two-part documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's role during Gujarat riot in 2002, amid a walkout by Opposition Congress and AIUDF.

Moving the resolution, BJP MLA Bhuban Pegu alleged that BBC questioned India's free press, judiciary and legitimacy of its democratically elected government in the documentary, India: the Modi Question.

It said that the documentary was a false and fictitious portrayal of the events in Gujarat in 2002. "The BBC has peddled false narratives in stark ignorance of the Supreme Court's judgment on June 24, 2022 in this matter and has painted Indian judicial institutions as compromised and impartial bodies, which is a direct attack on the integrity of India's judicial authority," it said.

"The wounds left behind by the incidents in Gujarat have finally been mended after decade long efforts and finally the Apex has put to rest through its judgment...The narrative peddled by by the BBC documentary, riddled with false allegations and hollow aspersions, seeks to destroy the social fabric of India, that is diverse, democratic and harmonious."



Opposing the resolution, leader of the Opposition and Congress MLA, Debabrata Saikia said the BBC was a credible and respectable media organisation. "The raid in the BBC office is nothing but an attempt to warn the media houses to fall in line. Even Narendra Modi in 2013 had described the BBC as a credible media organisation."

Saikia further said, "What the BBC reported had nothing new. Every photograph of the riot days shown in the documentary is available in public domain. Every piece of the 2002 riot is in public space barring a few which could be classified. Now the irony is, in 2013 Modi ji certified BBC as the most credible media organisation three years after 1984: A Sikh Story was broadcast in 2010.

In 2010 the government did not go after the BBC for broadcasting the documentary because the government of the day, respected media houses, had the courage to face the truth. For 1984, it was fact and for 2002 its false is how it is perceived by the government of the day, he said.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, while supporting the resolution said, "If the Indian judiciary has concluded the proceeding, you (BBC) have no right. You can go against the Government of India but not against the Indian judiciary."

The lone CPI (M) MLA and Independent MLA Akhil Gogoi demanded that the documentary be screened in the Assembly to understand its content and then have a discussion on the resolution moved by Pegu.

The AIUDF MLAs also opposed the resolution and walked out of the Assembly, following which the resolution was adopted by a voice vote.