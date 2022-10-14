Himanta Sarma's security upgraded from Z to Z+ category

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's security upgraded from Z to Z+ category

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 14 2022, 11:27 ist
  • updated: Oct 14 2022, 12:18 ist
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Union government has upgraded the security cover of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to the top category of Z-plus after a recent review, officials said on Friday.

Sarma, 53, has been enjoying a Z category cover provided by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) VIP security unit for his travel in the north eastern states till now.

After a recent security review, the CRPF has been directed by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to upgrade his security to the top category of Z-plus on an all-India basis, the officials said.

Himanta Biswa Sarma
India News
Assam

