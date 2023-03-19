Assam CM Sarma, ministers visit key monuments in Delhi

Assam CM Sarma, ministers visit 3 key monuments in Delhi built by Modi government

The CM said the iconic war memorial is a fine tribute to the valour of the country's war heroes

PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 19 2023, 15:54 ist
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visiting Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya. Credit: Twitter/@himantabiswa

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday took his entire council of ministers and senior officers to visit three key national monuments built here by the Narendra Modi government.

The entourage, which also included Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, visited the National War Memorial, the National Police Memorial and the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya during its day-long tour to the national capital.

"In presence of Hon'ble Governor Shri @Gulab_kataria ji and Cabinet colleagues, paid my humble tributes to our bravehearts who laid down their lives while defending their motherland, at the National War Memorial, New Delhi. Their valour will inspire generations to come," Sarma tweeted.

The chief minister said the iconic war memorial is a fine tribute to the valour of the country's war heroes.

"We're forever indebted to their supreme sacrifice and dedication that earned us our pride," he said.

Sarma said he was "overwhelmed" after visiting the war memorial.

About the National Police Memorial, he said it is an ode to the valiant police personnel.

"Our eternal gratitude to their valour. Today, along with Hon'ble Governor @Gulab_kataria ji & Cabinet colleagues, offered our humble tributes to our brave men & women in Khaki," he said in another tweet.

The chief minister said he was fortunate to have visited and pay tributes at the grand National Police Memorial comprising the magnificent Cenotaph with 30-ft single block of black granite, the National Museum and Wall of Valour with 35134 names of (police) martyrs.

It was mesmerising, he said.

After visiting the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya, Sarma said it showcases the legacies and achievements of the country's all PMs since 1947.

"The iconic museum nicely encapsulates the historical evolution of Bharat. An inspiring place to be at!," he said.

Inaugurated in 2019, the National War Memorial is a monument, which has been built to honour the soldiers who have made the supreme sacrifice for the country. It located at New Delhi's iconic India Gate.

The National Police Memorial, located at capital's Chanakyapuri, commemorates all police personnel belonging to the central and state police forces of the country who laid down their lives in the line of duty since India's Independence in 1947.

The Pradhanamantri Sangrahalaya is a museum dedicated to all prime ministers of the country.

The museum, located at Teen Murti Bhavan complex, showcases the contribution of all prime ministers of the country in nation-building.

