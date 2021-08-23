Assam: CRPF jawan picked up for wearing Army uniform

Assam: CRPF jawan picked up for wearing Army uniform to ‘impress’ wife, in-laws

The junior CRPF personnel, who had joined in 2017 and posted outside Assam, wanted to be a part of the Indian Army

  • Aug 23 2021, 00:28 ist
A CRPF jawan was picked up in Nagaon district of Assam for donning the Army uniform, a senior police officer said on Sunday.

"After military intelligence informed us, we picked him up along with one lady. After interrogation and verification, we found there is nothing suspicious and the lady is his wife,” he said.

The junior CRPF personnel, who had joined in 2017 and posted outside Assam, wanted to be a part of the Indian Army.

"He occasionally wears the Army uniform to impress his wife and in-laws, who reside here,” the officer said.

The CRPF jawan wore an Army special forces uniform and was roaming with his wife here when military intelligence officials noticed him and intimated the police.

"We have not arrested him and will allow him to go on bail bond. There is no case at all… we have counselled the personnel," the police officer said.

