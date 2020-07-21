Assam flood: Two more deaths take the toll to 87, Kaziranga situation deteriorates

Nearly 70 villages were newly inundated while two more deaths were reported in the past 24 hours increasing the death toll in Assam flood to 87 on Tuesday.

The flood situation in Kaziranga National Park deteriorated as new areas were inundated due to rise in water levels of the Brahmaputra and its tributaries following more rains since Monday. The park authorities said 90% of the park remained underwater while 116 animals including 9 rhinos died in floodwater and vehicle hits on NH-37 passing through the park.

The daily flood bulletin issued by Assam State Disaster Management Authority on Tuesday evening said a total of 24, 19, 185 people in 2323 villages in 24 districts remained affected due to floods. Over 44,000 people had left their homes due to flood and had taken shelter in 276 relief camps, it said.

Two deaths were reported from Nagaon and Morigaon districts.

Most parts of Assam and Meghalaya witnessed heavy rains since Monday increasing the threat of flood becoming more serious. Sources said several villages in western Assam's Goalpara district were inundated due to the water coming down the hills of Garo Hills in neighbouring Meghalaya following heavy rains there. Similarly, water levels of the rivers flowing down from Bhutan also increased deteriorating floods in Chirang, Baksa, Bongaigaon and Darrang districts.

The Indian Air Force is keeping a close watch on the flood situation in the Northeast and kept its Mi17 and Advanced Light Helicopters ready for rescue and relief needs.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, who visited some floods affected areas in Chirang, Bongaigaon and Goalpara districts said that the floodwaters of river Aie destroyed huge tract of agricultural land and affected large numbers of people in both Chirang and Bongaigaon districts. "This has become a serious cause of concern for the local people and hence the government will try to take urgent steps," Sonowal said.