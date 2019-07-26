Assam flood unlikely to improve in three days

Flood situation in Assam is likely to remain severe in the next three days as nearly 35 lakh people remained affected in 18 districts on Thursday.

A forecast issued by Central Water Commission (CWC) said river Manas, Beki and Gaurang rivers in western Assam were flowing in severe flood condition in Baksa, Kamrup, Nalbari, Barpeta and Kokrajhar districts in western Assam. "The situation is likely to continue in a severe flood or above normal in these rivers in the next 2-3 days," said the report.

These rivers flow down from neighbouring Bhutan and rains on the hills added to the water level in downstream areas in western Assam, where at least six districts continue to face severe flood on Thursday. A warning by Bhutan government about a possible release of water from Kurichhu dam prompted these districts to issue an alert and shift many vulnerable populations to safer areas on Thursday.

The daily flood bulletin issued by Assam State Disaster (ASDMA) said 2, 753 villages still remained underwater while over 1.95 lakh people were taking shelter in 935 relief camps as on Thursday. Dhubri district reported a flood-related death taking the death toll to 76 so far.

Over 1.30 lakh hectares of cropland were damaged in floods across the state, it said.