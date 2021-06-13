Assam govt tells fully vaccinated employees to join office from Monday

The Assam government on Sunday asked all its employees who have received two doses of COVID- 19 vaccine to join offices from Monday even as a partial lockdown across the state will be in force.

The General Administration Department Commissioner and Secretary M S Manivannan issued an order and said the decision has been taken for the smooth functioning of the government offices.

"In order to ensure smooth functioning of government offices, all the employees of Government of Assam who have received both the doses of COVID-19 vaccine are hereby directed to attend office from 14/06/2021 regularly," he added.

The order further said that the eligible employees should follow all Covid related protocols issued by the government while joining the work.

"This has the approval of the competent authority," Manivannan said.

On June 4, the Assam government had extended the partial lockdown imposed due to the surge of COVID-19 till June 15.

The curfew was imposed from 1 pm to 5 am with a total ban on movement of individuals. All shops and commercial establishments close down at 12 noon on all days.

All inter-district transport services and movement of people to and from other districts are suspended. The odd-even formula for plying of vehicles is in force across the state.