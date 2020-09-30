Assam: KMSS to float political party on October 2

The Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) on Wednesday said that it will launch its proposed political party on Gandhi Jayanti to fight the Assam assembly elections due in March-April, 2021.

KMSS president Bhasco De Saikia told a press conference here that 70 indigenous groups, who were together during the agitation against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, have decided to float the party jointly.

"We have completed all our preparations to launch the new party. We have already prepared a constitution fixing our aim and goal. We will launch the party formally on October 2," he said. Besides the 70 indigenous groups, an existing regional party will also join the formation, Saikia said.

"For the new party, we have finalised the state convenors, advisory committee, and other basic structures. In the last few weeks, we met distinguished people in Guwahati, Jorhat, Bongaigaon and other places," he added.

The KMSS had announced on August 22 that it would launch a political party to fight the assembly elections in 2021 and its jailed leader Akhil Gogoi would lead the campaign after his release.

The 2016 state assembly elections gave a fractured mandate and no party has an absolute majority in the current House.

The BJP is the single largest party with 60 MLAs, while its allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Bodoland Peoples Front (BPF) have 14 and 12 legislators respectively. The ruling coalition also has the support of an Independent MLA.

The opposition Congress has 23 MLAs, while the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) has 14 members in the House.