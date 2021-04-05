Assam poll fiasco: 181 votes cast in polling station having only 90 voters; five personnel suspended

Five polling personnel were suspended in Assam's hill district Dima Hasao on Monday after it came to light that 181 votes were cast in an auxiliary polling station having only 90 voters, during the second phase of polling conducted on April 1.

In an official order, Chief Electoral Officer, Assam, Nitin Khade said the auxiliary polling station was set up at 107-A Khothlir Lower Primary School, a remote location under Haflong Assembly constituency for the main polling station in 107- Mualdam Lower Primary School having 616 electors. The auxiliary polling station had only 90 voters.

The auxiliary polling station was created to facilitate the voters in the remote area, as the polling percentage in the last Parliamentary election was only 34 per cent.

"During the scrutiny of presiding officer's diary and other documents, it was found that the presiding officer and the polling officers of 107-A Khothlir L.P. School allowed 181 persons to cast their votes against the total 90 votes. The presiding and first polling officer in their statements have admitted that they allowed the voters registered against the main polling station, to cast their votes in the auxiliary polling station," said the statement.

Taking note of the lapse, the district election officer suspended the sector officer, the presiding officer, three other polling officers and booth level officer of 107-A Khothlir L.P. School for dereliction of duty. The returning officer through district election officer has recommended repoll at both of these polling stations, said the statement.

Polling for 39 Assembly seats including Haflong was conducted on April 1.