Assam relaxes Covid-19-related restrictions

he Assam government on Thursday announced further relaxations by allowing inter- district movement on weekdays and curtailing the night curfew hours in the state from August 16.

In an order, Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna said inter-district movement of people will be allowed. Passenger vehicles will be also be allowed to operate with 50 per cent capacity.

Night curfew will continue to remain in force with the movement of individuals strictly prohibited between 9.30 pm and 5 am. However, no movement will be allowed on Saturdays and Sundays.

No activities will be allowed in containment zones and entry and exit from such zones will remain strictly prohibited, the order said.

Restrictions regarding the opening of shops and business establishments on one side of the road have been withdrawn and all activities allowed earlier shall continue between 5 am and 9 pm, it said.

City buses and other public means of transport are allowed with 50 per cent capacity, it added.

Social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, religious functions and other large congregations with over 50 persons in attendance shall remain prohibited, the order stated.

Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places of public gathering will also remain closed.

Wearing of masks is compulsory in public places and any violation will lead to a fine of Rs 1,000 for the first offence, it said.

Persons above 65 years of age and children below the age of ten are advised to stay indoors except for unavoidable health reasons, the order said.

The order, fourth in the series of relaxations since July 18, will come into force at 5 am of August 16 and shall remain valid till 9.30 p.m of August 31.

At present, the night curfew remains in place from 6 pm to 6 am.

The chief secretary, in a separate order, announced allowing movement of individuals on August 15, a Saturday, from 6 am to 5 pm in view of Independence Day celebrations.