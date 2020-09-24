Assam reports 11 fresh Covid-19 deaths, 2,098 more cases

Assam's Covid-19 tally went up to 1,63,491 after 2,098 positive cases were detected on Wednesday, while 11 more people succumbed to the disease taking the death toll to 597, Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. He said that 1,762 patients were also cured of the infection, pushing the total recoveries to 1,32,709. The recovery rate now is 81.17 per cent.

"Very sad and anguished to inform that eleven more Covid positive patients have succumbed to the disease.... My condolences to all the families. We stand by you in this hour of grief," Sarma tweeted.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

Of the fresh fatalities, two each were reported from Kamrup Metropolitan and Lakhimpur districts and one each from Sivasagar, Tinsukia, Nalbari, Kamrup Rural, Jorhat, Cachar and Chirang, the minister said.

The state now has 30,182 active cases, he said adding that three patients have migrated out of the state. The 2,098 new cases included 505 from Kamrup Metropolitan, 172 in Jorhat, 160 in Dibrugarh and 152 in Lakhimpur among others, he said.

The fresh cases were detected out of 29,896 tests conducted during the day, while 30,21,508 samples were tested for Covid-19 in the state till date.