Assam students' body seeks quarantine centres for tea tribe workers returning from other states

  • Mar 31 2020, 07:45 ist
A students' body in Assam on Monday urged the state government to set up quarantine centres for housing 2,260 workers from the tea tribe community who returned from other states following the coronavirus outbreak, an office-bearer of the outfit said.

All Assam Tea Tribe Students Association president Dhiraj Gowala told reporters here that workers from the community reached Assam a week ago and were advised home quarantine in their residences in various tea gardens of the state.

However, their houses being small with only one or two rooms, many of them are moving outdoors creating panic among other people, he said.

The students' body has taken up the issue with the chief minister, health minister and the labour minister, Gowala said.

He said similar quarantine centres were set up for workers from the tea tribe community at Mariani and Charaideo areas.

Gowala said the returnees worked as security guards in hotels, shopping malls, restaurants and resorts in Mumbai, Goa, Delhi, Bangalore and Chennai.

