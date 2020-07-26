This ambulance driver charges Rs 9,200 for 6-km trip

Bengal ambulance driver demands Rs 9,200 from Covid-19 patients tor 6-km journey to hospital

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 26 2020, 04:46 ist
  • updated: Jul 26 2020, 04:46 ist
Representative image/Credit: PTI Photo

An ambulance driver allegedly forced two coronavirus-infected minor boys and their mother to get down the vehicle as they could not pay the exorbitant fare he demanded for a six-km journey between two hospitals in Kolkata.

However, after the intervention of doctors, the driver settled for Rs 2,000, the boys' father said.

Read: 108 Ambulance: Saviour in life and death too during the coronavirus crisis

The two brothers -- one nine-month-old and the other nine-and-half-years -- both undergoing treatment at the Institute of Child Health (ICH), tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday, after which their father tried hiring an ambulance to take them to a state-run hospital.

The boys' father alleged that the driver had demanded Rs 9,200 to take them to the Kolkata Medical College and Hospital from the ICH at the city's Park Circus area.

Also Read: Coronavirus lockdown: Family from Tripura travels over 3,000 km in ambulance from Chennai to reach home

"The ambulance driver demanded Rs 9,200 to take my sons to KMCH which is only six kilometres away from this hospital. I told him that I will not be able to pay him and kept on pleading with him. But he did not pay any heed.

"Instead, he removed the oxygen support from my younger son and forced them and their mother out of the ambulance," said the father, a resident of Hooghly district.

"I'm thankful to the ICH doctors. It's because of them that my children could be taken to the KMCH for better treatment," he said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Kolkata
ambulances
West Bengal
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Traditional Kodava weddings stage a comeback

Traditional Kodava weddings stage a comeback

Pragya Thakur's Covid-19 mantra: Recite Hanuman Chalisa

Pragya Thakur's Covid-19 mantra: Recite Hanuman Chalisa

Trump is best ever President in history, here's why

Trump is best ever President in history, here's why

Puducherry Assembly holds proceedings under a tree

Puducherry Assembly holds proceedings under a tree

Covid-19: Your used mask needs to make it to trash can

Covid-19: Your used mask needs to make it to trash can

 