Bengal violence under control; Trinamool, BJP trade barbs

A day after mobsters ransacked roadside stalls, property and set vehicles on fire, violent mobs reemerged in epochs on Friday afternoon in Howrah in West Bengal.

Deployment of huge police personnel steered by nodal police officials managed to tame the trouble-mongers. Around 45 people, according to sources, have been rounded up so far. The trigger on Thursday was stone-pelting and provocative sloganeering, as a Ram Navami procession was on its way in the affected locality.

The trigger for the violence was initially assessed on communal lines – a clash between two communities. The overall fallout, however, took a political turn with the TMC and BJP, pointing fingers at each other.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, talking to a regional news channel, held groups associated with the BJP responsible. Mamata said the Howrah incident was unfortunate and the idea to trigger a riot was preplanned. The ‘criminals’ allegedly carried pistols and petrol bombs, and they intentionally entered and attacked locality populated by another community, destroying shops.

The CM promised action against the guilty, and reimbursement for the loss. “This has not been done by Hindus, but by trouble-mongers. Neither the Muslims were involved in yesterday’s incident,” she said and alleged a preconceived plan behind the violence.

BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari said around 1,000 Shobha-yatras took place in Bengal, and at three places, including Howrah, confrontations were observed. He alleged that police played the role of spectator, adding that had adequate steps been taken on Thursday night, like deploying paramilitary force, the second violent run could have been prevented.

The Opposition leader blamed the CM for practicing appeasement politics and recalled Mamata’s caution, she gave in advance of her dharna.

The CM should ask for forgiveness from the people, he said, demanding that Mamata, who also has the portfolio of the department of home, should resign.

Adhikari has filed a petition in high court, seeking an NIA probe into the incidents of violence and attack on Ram Navami processions at Howrah, and Dalkhola, and deployment of central forces in the areas concerned.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah called BJP Bengal president Sukanta Majumdar to enquire about the law and order situation. He also called up Governor.