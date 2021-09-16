Mamata violated Covid norms during campaigning: BJP

Bhabanipur bypoll: BJP accuses Mamata Banerjee of violating Covid norms during campaigning

The TMC dubbed the allegations as 'baseless and politically motivated'

PTI, Kolkata ,
  • Sep 16 2021, 18:58 ist
  • updated: Sep 16 2021, 18:58 ist
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Credit: PTI Photo

The BJP on Thursday complained to the Election Commission alleging that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee violated Covid norms set by the EC while campaigning for the Bhabanipur bypoll.

Banerjee, also the Trinamool Congress supremo, is contesting from Bhabanipur where by-election will be held on September 30.

In a letter to the EC, Sajal Ghosh, the chief election agent of BJP candidate for the constituency, Priyanka Tibrewal, claimed that Banerjee, during a visit to a Gurudwara on Wednesday, was accompanied by a large number of supporters in violation of norms.

Read more: More twists to Bhabanipur bypoll: BJP's Priyanka Tibrewal given notice for rallies

"On September 15, the TMC candidate violated the Covid guidelines and Model Code of Conduct while visiting the Bhawanipur Gurudwara," Ghosh said in his letter to the Returning Officer for the assembly segment.

Her supporters also flouted Covid norms by not wearing masks and they did not use sanitiser, he claimed.

The TMC dubbed the allegations as "baseless and politically motivated". 

Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal
TMC
BJP
Indian Politics

