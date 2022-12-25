Man held at Bihar airport with cartridges, magazine

Bihar: Man arrested at airport with 3 live cartridges, magazine

Cops said the man was also carrying some documents, including a press card, which appear to be fake

PTI
PTI,
  • Dec 25 2022, 16:31 ist
  • updated: Dec 25 2022, 16:31 ist
Representational image. Credit: iStock Photo

Three live cartridges and a magazine were seized at Darbhanga airport in Bihar on Sunday from the bag of a person who was to board a flight for Mumbai, police said.

According to Amit Kumar, the Sub-Divisional Police Officer of Darbhanga, the passenger's name is Qamaluddin and he has been taken into custody for questioning.

The cartridges and the magazine are of a 9 mm pistol, said the SDPO, adding that Qamluddin has confessed during interrogation that he is named in two police cases in East Champaran, his native district, from where more information about him is being obtained.

He was also carrying some documents, including a press card, which appear to be fake, said the police officer. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bihar
magazine
Airport
India News

What's Brewing

Candied peels of wonder

Candied peels of wonder

A tryst with Santa in Rovaniemi

A tryst with Santa in Rovaniemi

Will India offer a rainbow of hope for the LGBTQ+?

Will India offer a rainbow of hope for the LGBTQ+?

Women’s cricket stepping out of men’s shadow

Women’s cricket stepping out of men’s shadow

 