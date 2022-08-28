Bihar Oppn leader alleges labour dept corruption

Bihar Opposition leader Vijay Kumar Sinha alleges labour department corruption in Nitish Kumar govt

Sinha alleged that the Nitish Kumar government had taken grants from the Centre for a placement portal that was never made

IANS
IANS, Patna,
  • Aug 28 2022, 05:12 ist
  • updated: Aug 28 2022, 05:13 ist
Leader of Opposition (LoP) Vijay Kumar Sinha addresses a press conference, in Patna, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. Credit: PTI Photo

Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly, Vijay Kumar Sinha, levelled serious allegations on Nitish Kumar government for taking grants from the Centre in lieu of a placement portal. According to Sinha, no portal was made, however, crores of rupees were taken from the government in the name of the portal.

In 2016, the Union Skill Development Ministry had released grants in crores to Bihar government for the next three years, the BJP leader said.

"Under Bihar Kushal Yuva Programme (KYP), the state labour resource development department had selected a Pune-based company - SKCL as training and knowledge partner. It was proposed that the company had to provide employment information to the youth after training, but the placement portal was not arranged for three years. The portal was not made, but crores of rupees were taken from the government," he said.

"The company had a job in hand to provide information about various skill courses and portals. The officials of the (labour) department had continuously provided wrong information to the Centre and taken the grant," Sinha said.

"The labour department had given training to just 5 to 10 per cent in the last five years and payment was released for the KYP in 2016. SKCL company had taken the consultant amount in a tune of crores of rupees... The officials of the labour resource department are also involved in it," the BJP leader alleged.

Bihar
Nitish Kumar
BJP
JD(U)
RJD
Corruption
Indian Politics
India News

