Birbhum killings: CFSL team visits Bogtui village to collect samples

A team of officials from CBI's Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) division on Friday visited the gutted houses of Bogtui village in West Bengal’s Birbhum district, where eight people were burned alive in the suspected fallout of a TMC panchayat official's murder, and collected samples for examination.
The team, comprising eight members, was assisted by police personnel during the visit.
The CFSL officials, however, refused to divulge any detail.
"We are here to collect evidence. We cannot talk much on the matter," one of the officials told PTI.
The Calcutta High Court, earlier in the day, ordered a CBI probe into the Birbhum killings.
Also Read: CBI probe ordered into Birbhum killings case
The court, which has taken suo motu cognizance of the violence, had on Wednesday asked CFSL to visit the site of the incident to gather samples.
A CBI officer in Delhi, when contacted, said the court order would have to be thoroughly read and a team formed accordingly to start investigation.
He also said that the agency, after reading the court order, would decide on the composition of the team.
Watch the latest DH Videos here:
Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Cow power: Chhattisgarh seeks greener energy from dung
DH Toon | Birbhum killings: 'How much to spend on PR?'
Reap what you bag: Karnataka farmers shield mangoes
In Pics | Top 5 MS Dhoni moments for CSK
3D ads on Facebook, Instagram in step toward metaverse
Oscars face a make-or-break moment to build audience