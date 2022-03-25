Birbhum killings: CFSL team visits Bogtui village to collect samples

Birbhum killings: CFSL visits Bogtui to collect samples

The Calcutta High Court, earlier in the day, ordered a CBI probe into the Birbhum killings

  Mar 25 2022
Forensic experts collect samples from the house of Sona Sheikh where seven people were burnt to death. Credit: PTI Photo

A team of officials from CBI's Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) division on Friday visited the gutted houses of Bogtui village in West Bengal’s Birbhum district, where eight people were burned alive in the suspected fallout of a TMC panchayat official's murder, and collected samples for examination.

The team, comprising eight members, was assisted by police personnel during the visit.

The CFSL officials, however, refused to divulge any detail.

"We are here to collect evidence. We cannot talk much on the matter," one of the officials told PTI.

The Calcutta High Court, earlier in the day, ordered a CBI probe into the Birbhum killings.

Also Read: CBI probe ordered into Birbhum killings case

The court, which has taken suo motu cognizance of the violence, had on Wednesday asked CFSL to visit the site of the incident to gather samples.

A CBI officer in Delhi, when contacted, said the court order would have to be thoroughly read and a team formed accordingly to start investigation.

He also said that the agency, after reading the court order, would decide on the composition of the team. 

