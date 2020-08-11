BJD MLA S R Patnaik tests positive for Covid-19

  • Aug 11 2020, 23:30 ist
  • updated: Aug 11 2020, 23:30 ist
Representative image/Credit: Reuters Photo

Ruling Biju Janata Dal MLA and editor of Odia daily 'Sambad' S R Patnaik on Tuesday tested positive for Covid-19.

Patnaik, the BJD MLA from Khandapada in Nayagarh district, in his twitter post informed about him being detected as Covid-19 positive.

In his twitter post in Odia language, Patnaik, who is also the son-in-law of former chief minister J B Patnaik and younger brother of OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik, said he came to know about the infection on Tuesday.

He further said that his condition is stable and advised those who had come in contact with him last week to consult doctors.

Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal wished speedy recovery of Patnaik. "Honble Governor wishes Honble MLA, Khandapada Sri @SoumyaSambad who has tested positive for #Corona, a speedy recovery and good health," Governor Odisha twitter handle said.

Patnaik is the fifth Odisha legislator after Polasara's Srikant Sahu, Remuna's Sudhanshu Shekhar Parida, Salepur's Prasant Behera and Nilgiri lawmaker Sukanta Kumar Nayak, who has tested positive for Covid-19. 

