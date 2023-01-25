BJP leader's murder fallout of personal enmity, licensed gun holders to be reviewed: Manipur CM

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Wednesday said that the murder of BJP leader Laishram Rameshwor Singh was a fallout of personal enmity and all licensed gun holders will soon be reviewed.

Speaking to reporters after paying floral tributes to the mortal remains of Rameshwor Singh, who was the convenor of the state BJP’s ex-servicemen cell, at party headquarters Thambal Sanglen in Imphal, the chief minister asserted that the killers will get stringent punishment.

The BJP leader was shot dead by two men near the gates of his house in Kshetri Leikai area in Thoubal district on Tuesday. They had come in a car without a registration number.

“The killers have been arrested but befitting punishment will be given to anyone who had provided support or encouraged the murder. We first thought it to be a handiwork of some militant outfit but it turned out that the unfortunate incident was a fallout of personal issues,” the chief minister said.

He appreciated the police for taking swift action in arresting an accused. The prime accused had surrendered before the law enforcers.

“There are certain instances of misuse of licensed guns…every license holder will be reviewed and authorities will examine if there is a threat perception for the gun holder and determine whether the criteria to hold licensed gun is met,” he said.

Prime accused Ayekpam Keshorjit Singh had allegedly shot at the BJP leader from a close range with a licensed gun. He later surrendered before the police with his .32 pistol and two magazines, along with nine cartridges.

Another accused, identified as Naorem Ricky Pointing Singh, who had driven the car that was used by the assailants to commit the murder, was arrested from Haobam Marak area in Imphal West district hours after the incident. He hails from Keinou area in Bishnupur district. The last rites of Rameshwor Singh were performed in his residential locality in the presence of BJP leaders and family members.