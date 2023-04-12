BJP questions WB's midday-fund report, govt cries fowl

BJP questions West Bengal’s midday-fund report, our views not taken says state education minister

The panel also questioned the diversion of funds meant for the scheme to pay compensation to fire victims

Mohammed Safi Shamsi
Mohammed Safi Shamsi, DHNS, Kolkata,
  • Apr 12 2023, 17:06 ist
  • updated: Apr 12 2023, 22:09 ist
Representative Image. Credit: DH File Photo

Citing a media report, senior BJP leaders, on Wednesday, pointed out at a state-Centre joint report which found West Bengal to have “over reported” midday meals, and use of funds for other purposes. The Bengal education minister refuted the charge, adding that the state's views have not been taken into account.

Amit Malviya, party’s co-incharge for West Bengal, Suvendu Adhikari, leader of the Opposition in West Bengal Assembly, and Sukanta Majumdar, BJP-Bengal president, all took to Twitter to raise their concerns.

Also Read | Include honey in midday meal: Centre

“Told you so! A Joint Review Mission formed by Ministry of Education, while reviewing the implementation of Midday Meal Scheme in WB found that WB Govt over reported 160 million Midday Meals worth ₹100 Crore between April & Sept 2022 by inflating the no. of beneficiaries significantly,” Adhikari stated on Twitter.

In January this year, Adhikari had posted: “One of the biggest ongoing financial scam in WB is the systematic misappropriation & diversion of central govt's mid day meal or PM Poshan funds by the state govt's administrative machinery,” He had added that he wrote letters to the Union ministry of education, and Union minister of education.

In a long note “Duality of the Central Government” shared on Twitter, Bratya Basu, Bengal’s education minister, stated: “Our primary response to this report is that the JRM has submitted the report without the signature of the Project Director, State Cooked Mid Day Meal Scheme, who was the representative State Government (sic).

“What, therefore, is the ‘Joint’ in the Joint Review Committee, if the report is not even shared with him for his opinion or views. So, it is clear that the views of the State have not been taken into account,” the note stated.

“We have already written on (in) protest to the Chairman of the JRM, to which we have not received any response as yet. Why is this ‘hide and seek’ play, if there is no malafide intent of the Central Government?…,” the note questioned.

 

 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

midday meal scheme
midday meal
West Bengal
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Hippo from Pablo Escobar's estate killed in crash

Hippo from Pablo Escobar's estate killed in crash

Pune mountaineers take up the great Mt Meru challenge

Pune mountaineers take up the great Mt Meru challenge

Serendipity, Karma Yoga through an entrepreneur’s lens

Serendipity, Karma Yoga through an entrepreneur’s lens

Birth control measures resonate among Muslims in India

Birth control measures resonate among Muslims in India

Taylor Swift fans grapple with breakup reports

Taylor Swift fans grapple with breakup reports

NASA unveils 'Mars' habitat for experiments on Earth

NASA unveils 'Mars' habitat for experiments on Earth

Can intelligence be separated from the body?

Can intelligence be separated from the body?

 