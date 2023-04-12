BJP questions West Bengal’s midday-fund report, our views not taken says state education minister

Citing a media report, senior BJP leaders, on Wednesday, pointed out at a state-Centre joint report which found West Bengal to have “over reported” midday meals, and use of funds for other purposes. The Bengal education minister refuted the charge, adding that the state's views have not been taken into account.

Amit Malviya, party’s co-incharge for West Bengal, Suvendu Adhikari, leader of the Opposition in West Bengal Assembly, and Sukanta Majumdar, BJP-Bengal president, all took to Twitter to raise their concerns.

Also Read | Include honey in midday meal: Centre

“Told you so! A Joint Review Mission formed by Ministry of Education, while reviewing the implementation of Midday Meal Scheme in WB found that WB Govt over reported 160 million Midday Meals worth ₹100 Crore between April & Sept 2022 by inflating the no. of beneficiaries significantly,” Adhikari stated on Twitter.

Told you so !

A Joint Review Mission formed by @EduMinOfIndia, while reviewing the implementation of Midday Meal Scheme in WB found that WB Govt over reported 160 million Midday Meals worth ₹100 Crore between April & Sept 2022 by inflating the no. of beneficiaries significantly: https://t.co/cIz5K1Lvxz pic.twitter.com/XxPyNRNe9W — Suvendu Adhikari • শুভেন্দু অধিকারী (@SuvenduWB) April 12, 2023

In January this year, Adhikari had posted: “One of the biggest ongoing financial scam in WB is the systematic misappropriation & diversion of central govt's mid day meal or PM Poshan funds by the state govt's administrative machinery,” He had added that he wrote letters to the Union ministry of education, and Union minister of education.

In a long note “Duality of the Central Government” shared on Twitter, Bratya Basu, Bengal’s education minister, stated: “Our primary response to this report is that the JRM has submitted the report without the signature of the Project Director, State Cooked Mid Day Meal Scheme, who was the representative State Government (sic).

“What, therefore, is the ‘Joint’ in the Joint Review Committee, if the report is not even shared with him for his opinion or views. So, it is clear that the views of the State have not been taken into account,” the note stated.

“We have already written on (in) protest to the Chairman of the JRM, to which we have not received any response as yet. Why is this ‘hide and seek’ play, if there is no malafide intent of the Central Government?…,” the note questioned.