BJP-Trinamool rivalry flares up over BJP worker’s mysterious death

Following the mysterious death of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker, the ruling party of West Bengal, Trinamool Congress (TMC), and the BJP engaged in a war of words

Arjun Chowrasia, a worker of BJP’s youth wing was found dead under mysterious circumstances in north Kolkata on Friday, which also happened to be day two of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to the state. Shah, who visited the worker’s home, demanded a CBI inquiry into the death.

He further added that the Union home ministry has taken cognizance of the incident and demanded a report from the state.

Also read: Trinamool and BJP spar over political affiliation of dead Kolkata youth

Citing that Chowrasia’s family had pleaded it was murder, Shah called the death a “political-form murder”.

Shah also called out that there are numerous incidents of political violence, revenge murders, and political opponents being specifically targeted across the state.

“The BJP condemns the murder of Arjun Chowrasia,” he said, adding that the BJP’s representatives will approach the court (for justice) and ensure that whoever is behind Chowrasia’s ‘killing’ receives the strictest of punishment.

Shah also contended that during TMC’s tenure at state governance, attempts to curtail voices of (political) opponents, threatening them with violence and political killings have been higher than those during the Communist rule in the state.

TMC vehemently countered Shah’s allegations.

Senior TMC leader Chandrima Bhattacharya questioned whether Shah was a “political astrologer” because he termed it a “political murder”—even before any investigation had taken place. She claimed that a political angle is being brought into an unfortunate death.