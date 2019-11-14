BJP trying to run parallel administration: Mamata

When asked about Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari’s decision to recommend President’s rule in the state, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that some people holding constitutional posts are behaving like a BJP mouthpiece.

She also took a dig at West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, without naming him.

“I don’t comment about constitutional posts. But there are some people who are behaving just like a BJP mouthpiece. You have seen what is going on in my state. They are trying to run a parallel administration,” said Mamata, speaking to reporters at the state secretariat.

The Chief Minister also said that the federal structure in the country must function as per the Constitution and the Central and the state government should be allowed to work..

“But some nominated persons doing too much. They should not supersede the Central government also,” said Mamata.

The West Bengal Government has been at loggerheads with the Governor over several issues.

As for the Centre’s role in terms of providing aid for cyclone-affected areas in the state the Chief Minister said that both governments should collaborate in such a situation. She also said that some politicians and “BJP mouthpieces” should stop playing a “dirty game” over the issue.

“I feel that both the Central and the state government should work together in such a situation. Some individual politicians or people who are the mouthpiece of BJP are playing a dirty game. They should stop this,” said Mamata.

She further alleged that the Centre was not paying the state government about Rs 17,000 crore which could have been utilised for proving relief materials in cyclone-affected areas.

“I will write to the Centre about the issue,” she said.

However, the Chief Minister declined to comment on the Ayodhya verdict. She said she was “too busy” with relief work following the cyclone.

“I will not comment on it here as it is a government meeting. Moreover, I am too busy with relief work,” said Mamata.