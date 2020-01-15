'Breeding loan' revives Himalayan serow in Assam zoo

A "breeding loan" arrangement between zoos in Assam and Nagaland has resulted in a conservation success for the Himalayan serow, an endangered wildlife species.

The Assam State Zoo here, which has two female serows, had borrowed the lone male serow from the Nagaland Zoological Park, Dimapur for conservation breeding of the species and the effort became successful with the birth of a calf on Wednesday.

"At the Assam State Zoo, the male and female were carefully paired within 10 months of the arrival of the male and on Wednesday, the first calf of serow was born. It is a very special moment for both the zoos and for the conservation of serow," said Tejas Mariswamy, the divisional forest officer of the Assam State Zoo and Botanical Garden.

He said this was for the first time animals were exchanged on breeding loan and was successfully breed.

The Himalayan serow is a goat-antelope native to the eastern Himalayas and eastern and southeastern Bangladesh. It is listed as 'Near Threatened' on the IUCN Red List because the population is considered to be declining due to habitat loss and hunting for its meat.

Keeping in mind the threat to its population, the Assam Zoo had taken up the initiative and discussed with the Nagaland Zoo for captive breeding. The programme was approved by the Central Zoo Authority, New Delhi.

Mariswamy said forest departments of both Assam and Nagaland were elated over the success.