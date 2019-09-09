Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee discharged from hospital

Former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, who was hospitalised earlier due to acute breathing problem, was discharged on Monday after his conditions improved considerably. The veteran CPM leader was admitted to a private hospital on Friday night with respiratory issues and falling blood pressure.

“He will be needing few more days of Intravenous Antibiotics and long-term supportive care, including BiPAP (non-invasive ventilation), oxygen support, nebulisation and Chest Physiotherapy, which will be provided on a domiciliary basis (home care) as per coordination between the patient, his family and treating doctors. He has now been discharged from Woodlands Hospital,” stated a bulletin issued by the Woodlands Hospital, Kolkata, where Bhattacharjee was being treated.

According to hospital officials, Bhattacharjee, who has been suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) for several years, has recovered well but will continue to be under treatment at his residence

She also said that Bhattacharjee had pneumonia, from which he has recovered to a great extent. However, he will need intravenous antibiotic and other supportive care for a few more days.