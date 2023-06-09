CBI forms SIT to probe Manipur violence

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 09 2023, 19:18 ist
  • updated: Jun 09 2023, 19:18 ist
Security forces carry out combing operations in Manipur. Credit: PTI Photo

The CBI has formed a special investigation team (SIT) under a DIG-rank officer to probe six Manipur violence cases referred to it by the state government, officials said on Friday.

During his visit to the northeastern state, Home Minister Amit Shah had announced a CBI probe to investigate six FIRs -- five on alleged criminal conspiracy and one on general conspiracy behind the violence in Manipur.

Read | Insurgents kill three people in Manipur village

Acting on a reference from the state routed through the Centre, the CBI has formed the SIT and taken over the investigation in the cases, they said.

Violence broke out in the northeastern state after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts on May 3 to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. So far, nearly 100 people have lost their lives and over 300 were injured ever since the ethnic violence broke out over a month ago.

Manipur
India News
CBI

