Central funds for PM Awas Yojana and MGNREGA siphoned off in West Bengal, says J P Nadda

BJP national president J P Nadda on Thursday accused the ruling TMC in Bengal of siphoning off funds meant for MGNREGA and PM Awas Yojna, describing allegations of the Centre stopping grants to the state as baseless.

Nadda, who is on his first visit to the state after getting an extension as party president, also advised West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee to work as per constitutional norms or face public wrath.

“Central funds for PM Awas Yojna and MGNREGA have been siphoned off in West Bengal by the ruling TMC. It is now blaming the Centre for stopping funds to the state as a probe has been launched,” the senior BJP leader said.

Referring to agitation by lawyers at the Calcutta High Court against certain judgments, Nadda said, “It is shameful that the TMC is protesting against the judiciary as some of the verdicts have not gone in their favour."