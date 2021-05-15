Complete lockdown in West Bengal from May 16 to 30

Complete lockdown in West Bengal from May 16 to 30

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 15 2021, 12:45 ist
  • updated: May 15 2021, 12:49 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Amid the rising Covid-19 cases, the West Bengal government has announced a complete lockdown from May 16 to 30.

More to follow...

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

West Bengal
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19

Related videos

What's Brewing

The moon, Mars & beyond: China’s ambitious space plans

The moon, Mars & beyond: China’s ambitious space plans

Chinese spacecraft successfully lands on Mars

Chinese spacecraft successfully lands on Mars

$100 million club: Picasso's most expensive paintings

$100 million club: Picasso's most expensive paintings

1st genetically modified mosquitoes in US hatching now

1st genetically modified mosquitoes in US hatching now

Perseverance, Hope and a god: A history of Mars rovers

Perseverance, Hope and a god: A history of Mars rovers

Palaeontologists identify a new 'talkative' dinosaur

Palaeontologists identify a new 'talkative' dinosaur

 