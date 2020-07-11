Congress appoints 15 vice-presidents in Manipur unit

Congress appoints 15 vice-presidents in Manipur unit

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 11 2020, 22:06 ist
  • updated: Jul 11 2020, 22:11 ist
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at a public meeting, in Imphal, Manipur. File Photo. Credit: PTI Photo

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday approved the new office-bearers of Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee which includes 15 vice presidents and an equal number of general secretaries. The BJP-led government in Manipur just managed to survive after MLAs of the NPP had pulled out of the alliance. However, after hectic deliberations, the NPP MLAs rejoined the Biren Singh government.

The newly appointed office-bearers of the Manipur Congress will work under its president M Okendro.

Former chief minister Ibobi Singh, who was leading the bid to topple the BJP government in the state, has been included as the AICC member in the new Committee.

The new Committee also includes 17 new Secretaries and 15 AICC members, including three of those who are co-opted and a treasurer.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Sonia Gandhi
Congress
Manipur
BJP
AICC

What's Brewing

'Police threatened me to take down Thoothukudi video'

'Police threatened me to take down Thoothukudi video'

India's 2018 Tiger Census sets new Guinness Record

India's 2018 Tiger Census sets new Guinness Record

Coronavirus: Drug regulator okays psoriasis injection

Coronavirus: Drug regulator okays psoriasis injection

Usain Bolt says he is open to comeback if coach asks

Usain Bolt says he is open to comeback if coach asks

 