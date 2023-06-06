Coromandel Express passes through accident site at Odisha's Bahanaga

Coromandel Express crosses crash site at Bahanaga

PTI
PTI, Bhubaneswar,
  • Jun 06 2023, 19:18 ist
  • updated: Jun 06 2023, 19:33 ist
Passengers inside the Coromandel Express train as it leaves from Bahanaga Bazar railway station after train services resumed on the section where the accident happened on Friday, in Balasore district, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

Four days after the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express was involved in a triple train accident near Bahanaga Bazar station in Odisha's Balasore district, the down train from Chennai crossed the accident site at 30kmph on Tuesday.

As the train passed through, a sizeable number of onlookers witnessed the locomotive chug through the distance.

Watch | Odisha train accident: Government struggles to identify bodies

More than 70 trains including Vande Bharat Express have so far crossed through Bahanaga Bazar Station since both the up and down lines were restored on Sunday night.

The three trains involved in the major accident which claimed over 270 lives and injured 1200, were the Howrah-Chennai Coromandel Express, Bengaluru-Howrah Express and a stationary goods train.

The CBI has on Tuesday taken over the Balasore GRP case No. 64 registered by Odisha Police.

Khurda Road Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Rinkesh Ray said on Monday of the 278 bodies, 177 have been identified while the unclaimed bodies have been kept in six different hospitals.

Roy said the Railways has deployed people in states such as Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu to locate any missing person.

He said the bodies will be preserved in a scientific manner.

