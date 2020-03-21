Coronavirus: Bihar shuts down bus services, restaurants, banquet halls till March 31 amid COVID-19

Bihar shuts down till March 31 amid COVID-19 fears

PTI
PTI, Patna, Patna,
  • Mar 21 2020, 18:25 ist
  • updated: Mar 21 2020, 18:25 ist

The Bihar government on Saturday ordered shutting down of bus services, restaurants and banquet halls across the state till March 31 to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus, officials said.

However, home delivery and take home services of restaurants will remain functional, a health department order said.

The state government, invoking the Bihar Epidemic Diseases, COVID-19 Regulations, 2020, said the restrictions have come into force with immediate effect.

"The decision was taken for prevention and control of the outbreak of epidemic disease namely COVID-19 in the state," Health Department Principal Secretary Sanjay Kumar said in the order.

Transport Secretary Sanjay Kumar Agarwal said both city and inter-state buses will not ply till March 31 in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

"All types of government and private city buses and inter-state buses will not ply till March 31," Agarwal said.

City buses will stop plying from Saturday, while inter-state bus services will be suspended from Sunday, he said.

