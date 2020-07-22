Coronavirus outbreak: Manipur goes for week-long lockdown from Thursday afternoon

Manipur cabinet decided to go for one week complete lockdown from Thursday in view of an increase in Covid-19 positive cases.



In view of the current COVID-19 situation in Manipur, the emergency State cabinet meeting has decided to impose total lockdown for 7 days starting from 02:00 pm of July 23, 2020 which might be extended further for 7 more days. I appeal all to abide by lockdown guidelines. pic.twitter.com/J08msIGRPx — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) July 22, 2020

"In view of the current Covid-19 situation in Manipur, the emergency State cabinet meeting has decided to impose total lockdown for 7 days starting from 2 pm of July 23, which might be extended further for 7 more days," Chief Minister N. Biren Singh tweeted.

Official sources said the decision was taken in view of several Covid-19 positive cases in persons having no travel history. "We need to take some strict measures in order to prevent community infection like many states are witnessing at present. We appeal everyone to abide by the lockdown guidelines and help the government in tackling the situation," said an official.

Manipur's Covid-19 positive cases increased to 2,060 on Wednesday with the detection of 45 new cases in the past 24-hours. Of these 642 are still active.

No death has been reported in the state so far due to Covid-19, said an official statement.