Crimes rising in Bihar due to liquor ban, claims BJP MLA

BJP MLA from Begusarai, Kundan Singh, on Thursday said that crime cases in the state are increasing due to the liquor ban.

Singh's statement comes a day after another MLA from the party, Hari Bhushan Singh Bachaul, demanded a rollback of the liquor prohibition law in the state. Bhushan said that the state exchequer is registering severe loss in the wake of the ban.

"While the state police is keeping an eye on the liquor operations, crimes like murder, kidnapping, rape, theft and other cases are increasing. Bihar Police is not paying attention to the crimes," Kundan Singh said.

He termed "unfortunate" an incident of the state police entering a bridal room without a woman cop during raids at wedding venues to recover alcohol. "No one can justify it", he said.

The school-going kids are smuggling liquor in the bags. They are doing home delivery and the state government is playing with the future of the next generation, Kundan Singh said.

"Moreover, the liquor mafias are contesting in the panchayat elections. They are openly distributing liquor among voters. They are using illegal earnings to win elections and turning out more powerful. Which kind of society are we making?" he said.

Statements of BJP leaders are coming at a time when the state government has made it mandatory for employees of every government and private sectors to submit an affidavit with their respective departments to not drink liquor in the future.

