Cyclone Yaas: Indian Navy's 7 teams remain at forefront of relief activities in West Bengal

Seven teams of the Indian Navy have remained at the forefront of relief activities that are being conducted in West Bengal after cyclone Yaas hit the state's coastal areas on the morning of May 26, the defence ministry said on Thursday.

"The seven teams comprising two diving and five flood relief teams (FRT) have remained at the forefront of relief activities," the ministry's statement noted.

Cyclone Yaas pounded parts of India's eastern coast on Wednesday, killing at least four people and forcing more than 21 lakh people to be evacuated to safe shelters in West Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand.

The relief control centre at Indian naval ship Netaji Subhas, in coordination with the West Bengal government, have concentrated their relief and rescue operations in Digha and Fraserganj, the two highly inundated low-lying coastal areas since the landfall of cyclone Yaas on May 26 morning.

The Indian Navy's team at Fraserganj was deployed on Wednesday morning to Narayanpur village, about 30km away, for rescue and relief operations despite heavy rains and inclement weather, the defence ministry said.

The Navy's team at Digha operated in villages in the vicinity of Digha and undertook road clearing operations and distributed aid to the needy, it mentioned.