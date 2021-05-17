Drama unfolds in Bengal: CM Mamata dares CBI to arrest her after top TMC leaders held in Narada case

Three senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders and Ministers were arrested by the CBI in relation to the Narada sting operation case on Monday morning. Transport Minister Firhad Hakim, Panchayat Minister Subrata Mukherjee, MLA Madan Mitra and former TMC leader Sobhan Chatterjee were arrested by the CBI, sources in the Central agency told DH. Chief Minister Mamata Banejee arrived at the CBI’s office at Nizam Palace at around 10.50 am in Kolkata where the four are kept at present.

TMC leader and advocate Anindya Raut told journalists that the Chief Minister asked the CBI to arrest her since the TMC leaders were arrested illegally.

“The Chief Minister has said that they (CBI) have to arrest her also. There was no permission for the arrests from the court and no rules were followed. Hence the Chief Minister has said that she too has to be arrested.” Mamata has been in the CBI office for nearly 30 minutes.

Earlier in the day Hakim, Mukherjee, Mitra and Chatterjee were detained by the CBI from their homes and taken to the Central agency’s office at Nizam Palace in Kolkata. Hakim said that has been arrested by the CBI in relation to the Narada sting operation case.

In a dramatic turn of events a large contingent of Central forces surrounded Hakim’s residence in the city. While he was being taken to the CBI office Hakim said “ I have been arrested by the CBI in the Narada case.” He alleged that he was arrested without any prior notice.

Tension prevailed when Hakim was being taken to the CBI office as a large number of TMC workers gathered near his house and started a protest demonstration. Some of them even laid in front of the CBI’s car and were dissuaded by Hakim.

CBI sources said that they are likely to file a charge sheet against the four soon.

Reacting to the development, senior TMC MP Sougata Roy said “ it is a vindictive step. After its defeat in West Bengal Assembly elections, the BJP’s Central leadership instructed the CBI to take the step. We condemn the arrests of Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee and Madan Mitra. The Governor’s consent to prosecute them is also questionable because since all three of them are MLAs, the Speaker of the West Bengal Assembly is authorised to give the consent. As Hakim has said, it will be dealt with in court.”

Speaker of the Assembly Biman Banerjee said “ with regard to submitting the charge sheet in the Narada case the Calcutta High Court clearly asked the CBI whether they have taken the consent of the Speaker. We informed the Advocate General that no such consent was given. CBI has not sent us any letter or communication in this regard. After this the high Court gave clear instruction to take the consent from the Speaker. I don’t know why they (CBI) went to the Governor. The Speaker’s seat was not vacant at time. I was in the office. I think the Governor’s consent is illegal and arresting someone on the basis of this illegal consent is also illegal.”

The development comes days after West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar sanctioned prosecution against senior TMC leaders Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee, Madan Mitra and former TMC leader Sobhan Chatterjee.