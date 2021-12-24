'Drunk' doctor crashes car into wall near Tripura CM's residence, arrested

Doctor arrested for ramming car near Tripura CM's house

PTI
PTI, Agartala,
  • Dec 24 2021, 21:51 ist
  • updated: Dec 24 2021, 23:03 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A government doctor, who was allegedly drunk, drove his car into a wall near the residence of Chief Minister Biplab Deb in Agartala, following which he was arrested, police said on Friday.

The doctor, posted at the Tripura Medical College, was driving a car that did not have a number plate, they said.

He drove the car rashly and whisk past the barricades put up before the CM's residence around 10.30 PM on Thursday, they said.

The police personnel, who were standing near the barricades, had to jump off the road to save themselves, they added.

He then crashed the car into the boundary wall of the MLA Hostel, police said.

"The chief minister, who was out for night walk, was standing nearby," a police officer said.

The doctor was immediately arrested and booked for attempt to murder, police said.

A beer bottle and a liquor bottle were found in the car, they said.

The court of First Class Judicial Magistrate Dorothy Debbarma on Friday remanded him to judicial custody till January 3.

In August, a similar incident had happened, following which three youths were detained. 

India News
Tripura
Car accident
drunk driving

