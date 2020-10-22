Durga Puja 2020: Rain, Covid-19 fail to deter the mass from celebrating in Kolkata

Thursday, October 22, was "Shashthi" the second day of the five-day Durga Puja celebration. Shashthi means sixth, and the word comes from the Sanskrit cardinal ṣaṣ, whence the ordinal number ṣaṣṭha, fem. ṣaṣṭhī.

In previous years, Shashthi had witnessed huge crowds flocking the streets and pandals during the Durga Puja. But this year, the coronavirus pandemic has curbed the outburst of that excitement. And on top of that, light rains have drenched Kolkata through out the day.

Also read: London set for first virtual reality enabled Durga Puja

Still, that a Bengali will remain at home during the Durga Puja is an improbable situation. Maintaining the tradition of previous years, visitors have gradually started flocking the pandals. Even though the Calcutta High Court has declared the pandals as 'no-entry zone', that has not deterred the mass from visiting pandals as they chose to satisfy the urge by viewing the Durga idols from a distance. With umbrella in hand, the crowd in the pandals, though small in number, highlighted the very spirit of the festival.

Vivekananda Sporting Club has found a unique way to improvise the Durga Puja celebrations and has grabbed the headlines as a result. The members of the organising committee resorted to playing Dandiya inside the pandal, that too in PPE kits. Quite a sight!

This year, Mudiali Club, one of the famous Pujas of South Kolkata, has modelled its pandal on Bengali rural folk and culture. But because of the narrow lanes in front it and the security of barricades, people are having a bit of difficulty in viewing the idol.

Same with Ajay Sanghati, one of the prominent organisers of North Kolkata. This year, they have banked on the theme of "Unity", to send a message that the bond among human beings must remain strong during this pandemic. Here also, people are viewing the idol from a distance.

Bagbazar Sarbojonin, one of the elite Pujas of Kolkata, has modelled its pandal on the old Bengali traditions this year. They have created an open pandal with the front gate based on the traditional style so that people can see the Durga idol clearly if they are standing at a distance.

Telengabagan, another famous Puja, has made its pandal with Polystyrene and Jute. According to the organisers, they have also suffered economically because of the pandemic and had to reduce the puja cost by 70 per cent.

Meanwhile, political parties have started a fight to usurp the credits of Durga Puja. After Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Durga Puja organised by Bengal BJP, TMC and CPI(M) have accused the saffron party of politicising the festival. As a result, a war of words has ensued among the parties. But that is a normal affair.