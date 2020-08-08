Earthquake of 3.8 magnitude hits Odisha's Ganjam & Gajapati districts

Earthquake of 3.8 magnitude hits Odisha

PTI
PTI, Bhubaneswar,
  • Aug 08 2020, 12:14 ist
  • updated: Aug 08 2020, 12:14 ist

An earthquake of 3.8 magnitudes hit Odisha's Gajapati and Ganjam districts on Saturday morning, an official said.

There was no report of any damage or loss of life from anywhere, an official said.

An earthquake of 3.8 magnitudes struck in Gajapati district around 7.10 am of Saturday, an official at the Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar said.

"It's centre was located near to #Paribheta and #Tandiguda locations of Ganjam district, which is near to R Udaygiri area," the met office said on its official Twitter post.

Under its impact tremors were felt in Patrapur of Ganjam district and Mohana area in Gajapati district.

"Mild tremor was also felt in R Udaygiri block of Gajapati district. No damage reported from anywhere in the district," a senior official said.

Earthquake
Odisha

