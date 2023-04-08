Fact-finding committee to probe 'human rights violation' in West Bengal

A fact-finding committee comprising civil society members is making a three-day visit to West Bengal to assess the alleged violation of human rights in the state around Ram Navami processions.

The ‘fact-finding committee on human rights violations’ comprises of Narsimha Reddy, former Chief Justice, Patna High Court, Rajpal Singh, IPS/IG state crime branch (retired), Charu Wali Khanna, advocate and former member, NCW, Om Prakash Vyas, advocate and former joint registrar (law), NHRC, Sanjeev Nayak, senior journalist, and Bhavna Bajaj, advocate and former consultant NCPCR and NHRC.

A communication release on behalf of the committee states that members will be visiting Rishra in Hooghly – Sandhyabazar in front of Bara Masjid, and SSKM Hospital on Saturday.

On Sunday, the committee members intend to visit several spots on G T Road (Howrah), and a Shiv Mandir. “The committee will be holding residential meetings and interact with the victims and their family members,” the release stated.

On Monday, the committee members will meet police commissioners of Chandannagar, and Howrah. The committee also intends to meet the state home secretary on the day.