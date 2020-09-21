Farm Bills will lead to famine: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that the two Farm Bills passed in the Rajya Sabha will result into famine as it would snatch the farmers’ rights and put them at the mercy of middlemen and hoarders.

She also said that the Bills will deprive farmers the minimum support price. Lashing out at the Centre, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo also said that not only it has failed to curb the Covid-19 pandemic, but is also creating a food pandemic with its actions.

“This is pushing the country towards a famine. They have failed to curb the Covid-19 pandemic, and is now creating a food pandemic. Centre will be responsible for this famine,” said Mamata.

She said that despite the opposition repeatedly asking for division, the Bills were passed through a voice vote and rights of farmers were demolished. Mamata further alleged that the Centre is gradually snatching all powers from the state governments and running the country like a fascist just because they have the majority.

“Just because a party has the majority does not mean they will do whatever they want, sell the country, loot the country, murder democracy and bulldoze the federal structure,” said Mamata.

The TMC supremo urged all opposition parties to organize a nationwide movement, adding that BJP has become a “shame” for India after the way the Farm Bills were passed.

“Today all political parties are united over this issue. They will also unite in future over labour issue,” said Mamata.

The Chief Minister alleged that whenever someone is protesting against the actions of the Centre, they are being slapped with a riot case.

“The country is being run in a fascist manner. Whenever anyone protests they are being ensnared in a riot case. Even people like Yogendra Yadav and Sitaram Yechury (I may have political difference with him) have been named in the charge sheet,” said Mamata.

Earlier in the day, she stated that the suspension of eight MPs in the Rajya Sabha displayed the autocratic mindset of the Centre.