First-time voter allegedly shot dead at polling booth by TMC cadres in West Bengal's Cooch Behar

A voter was allegedly shot dead in a queue outside a polling booth in the Sitalkuchi Assembly constituency in West Bengal's Cooch Behar district. His family members have alleged that the TMC cadres shot him.

The voter, identified as Ananda Barman, is about 18 years old.

The TMC has denied the allegations.

A local TMC leadership claimed that Barman was a TMC supporter.

The Election Commission has sought a report on the incident.

