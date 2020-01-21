Flight with 127 passengers made emergency landing at Kolkata Airport

A Ranchi bound flight of a private airline from Delhi made an emergency landing at Kolkata Airport on Tuesday. The flight carrying 127 passengers along with six crew members made the emergency landing in the evening although the incident came to light late on Tuesday night.

According to sources in the Kolkata Airport, the related plane was asked by the ATC of Ranchi Airport to keep circling due to heavy air traffic congestion.

However, after circling for a long time the pilot informed the Ranchi Airport at around 4 pm that the plane was running out of fuel and sought permission for an emergency landing.

“The plane with 127 passengers on board made an emergency landing at Kolkata Airport at around 4. 20 pm,” sources said. The flight left for Ranchi at around 8.30 pm after refuelling.

DGCA has ordered a probe into the incident seeking to find out as to why the plane ran out of fuel before reaching its destination.