Flood hits five Assam districts, Brahmaputra in spate

Incessant rains in the past 48-hours triggered floods in at least five districts in Assam, affecting 12, 631 people so far.

Over 200 flood-affected people have taken shelter in six relief camps in Jorhat district in eastern Assam.

The daily flood bulletin issued by Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said the Brahmaputra was flowing above the danger level at two places in Jorhat and Golaghat districts while the Jia Bharali river in Sonitpur district. A total of 43 villages have been affected by floods so far, it said.

The ASDMA also issued an alert for the next 48-hours about the possibility of flood situation to be serious in Golaghat district.

Sources said rains in neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh added to the water level in rivers in downstream areas in Dhemaji and Lakhimpur districts in Assam. Biswanath, Golaghat and Jorhat are the three other flood-hit districts.

"Those who have taken shelter in relief camps are being provided relief as per the norms," a source in the state government said.

Floods damaged several stretches of roads in Jorhat, Golaghat, Biswanath and Baksa districts.

Flood hits Assam almost every year between June to August affecting lives and properties.