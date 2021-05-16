Free Wi-fi now available at 6,000 railway stations across India

Free Wi-Fi facility is now available in 6,000 railway stations across the country, the 6000th station being in Hazaribagh Town of Jharkhand which went online on Saturday, the national transporter said.

"The Wi-Fi facility at railway stations meets the objectives of the aspiring "Digital India" programme of government of India. This will bridge the digital divide between the rural and urban citizens thereby increasing the digital footprint in the rural villages and also enhance the user experience," the Indian Railways said in a statement on Sunday.

Provision of Wi-Fi facilities at stations is being provided on a self-sustainable basis with no cost to the railways with the help of RailTel, a PSU under the Ministry of Railways. The task was carried out in partnership with Google, DOT (under USOF), PGCIL and Tata Trust, it said.

The first ever Wi-Fi facility started in the railway network was at a Mumbai Railway station in 2016.

Wi-Fi facility can be availed by anyone with a smartphone and an active connection after an OTP-based verification.

The railways has around 7,500 stations across the country.