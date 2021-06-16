Gunbattle between security forces, Maoists in Odisha's Malkangiri

A heavy exchange of fire took place between security forces and Maoists in Kulabeda forest in Odisha's Malkangiri district, police said on Wednesday.
Acting on intelligence inputs, the Special Operations Group of the Odisha Police and members of the district voluntary force began an operation in the forest in the Maithili police station area when the gunbattle broke out.
"As a combing operation was underway near Kulabeda village, the Maoists began sudden unprovoked firing. The forces also retaliated after appealing to them to surrender," said Rishikesh Khilari, the superintendent of police of Malkangiri.
However, the Maoists managed to flee taking advantage of the terrain, he said.
Following the gunbattle, a large number of arms and ammunition, including an INSAS rifle, were recovered from the spot, the officer said.
Follow-up operations are underway, he said.
There is credible input that many Maoists are suffering from Covid-19, the officer said, urging them to surrender.
