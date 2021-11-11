Guwahati, Delhi Insurance Ombudsman records 100% disposal of complaints in 2020-21

The Insurance Ombudsman (Bima Lokpal) in Guwahati and Delhi has recorded 100 per cent disposal of complaints during 2020-21 and during the current year so far within the stipulated 90-days time.

The Guwahati ombudsman, which caters to the insurance-claims related complaints in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Tripura received 550 complaints during 2020-21 and all were disposed of within 90 days. These include life, general and health insurance complaints.

"During the current year as well, the Guwahati centre has achieved the unique distinction of settling all pending complaints within 90 days of lodging the complaints," said a statement issued by the Guwahati Ombudsman.

There are 17 such ombudsmen across the country and the Delhi centre was the other ombudsman, which also recorded 100 per cent disposal.

November 11 is celebrated as Bima Lokpal Day by the Council for Insurance Ombudsman at all Ombudsman Offices of the country. Guwahati centre also celebrated the with various programmes.

The Institution of Insurance Ombudsman (Bima Lokpal) was established through Insurance Ombudsman Rules, 2017 promulgated by the Ministry of Finance and subsequently Amended in 2021.

"As a customer-friendly measure, policyholders can now lodge their insurance-related grievances through an online process. Any aggrieved policyholder can register his/her complaint through the website www.cioins.co.in in a seamless manner. There is a provision also for online hearing without a physical appearance at the Ombudsman office," said the statement.

