Had a very cordial meeting with Sheikh Hasina: Mamata

Kolkata: Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during the historic pink-ball day/night cricket test match between Indian and Banglades, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. (PTI Photo)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Friday said that she had a very cordial meeting with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is on a day's visit to the city to inaugurate India's maiden day/night test match against Bangladesh at the iconic Eden Gardens stadium.

"Had a very cordial meeting with Bangladesh Prime Minister. It was just a courtesy meeting. We discussed a lot of matters regarding bilateral ties," she said after the hour-long meeting.

"Hope the relationship between both the countries will further flourish in the days to come,"  Mamta Banerjee said. 

