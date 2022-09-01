Half burnt body of a woman found in J'khand's Dumka

Half burnt body of a woman found in Jharkhand's Dumka

The identity of the woman could not be established as the body was burnt beyond recognition

PTI
PTI, Dumka/Deoghar,
  • Sep 01 2022, 00:50 ist
  • updated: Sep 01 2022, 00:50 ist
Representative image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

The half-burnt body of a woman was found in Jharkhand's Dumka district on Wednesday, police said.

The body was found near Pahadpur village in Taljhari police station area, they said.

The identity of the woman could not be established as the body was burnt beyond recognition, said Sub-Divisional Police Officer Shivendra.

Also Read | National Commission for Women seeks arrest of former IAS officer's wife for brutally abusing house help

An investigation was underway, he said.

In neighbouring Deoghar district, police said they have recovered the beheaded body of a teenaged boy in a bag.

The villagers spotted an unclaimed bag and informed the police, they said.

A police team went to the spot and found the beheaded body in the bag, they said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Jharkhand
Crime
India News

What's Brewing

King cobra hitches ride in car for over 200 km

King cobra hitches ride in car for over 200 km

'The Rings of Power' premiere review: Treading the past

'The Rings of Power' premiere review: Treading the past

Satellite pics show scale of destruction in Pakistan

Satellite pics show scale of destruction in Pakistan

Hardik jumps to 5th spot on T20I all-rounder rankings

Hardik jumps to 5th spot on T20I all-rounder rankings

Chinese police rescue 150 cats headed for dinner tables

Chinese police rescue 150 cats headed for dinner tables

 